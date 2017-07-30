WWII veterans travel to New Orleans to share stories of valor

NEW ORLEAN, LA. - Actor Gary Sinise partnered with the National World War II Museum Saturday to collect stories from veterans from the second world war.

Sinise’s foundation helped 27 veterans travel to New Orleans to give their firsthand accounts from the war. The stories will be collected and used for future exhibits at the NWWII Museum.

WWL-TV Photojournalist Brian Lukas captured the sights and sounds as the veterans arrived in the Crescent City.

