Bizcast: Advice for buying Valentine's Day jewelry
If you're still looking to buy something sparkly for your Valentine on Valentine's Day, don't get caught up in the last minute stress. Leslie Snadowsky, video blogger with Biz New Orleans, has some tips to share when buying jewelry for a loved one.
WWL 10:33 AM. CST February 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Truck located belonging to Metairie man shot to death
-
Police, Nat'l Guard on patrol for looters in tornado aftermath
-
Drone video shows Sherwood Forest neighborhood
-
Neighbors in need of immediate held after tornado
-
Cell phone warnings were helpful, but some say they weren't enough
-
Pastor vows to rebuild after church destroyed
-
Video captures massive tornado charging through New Orleans East
-
Drone footage of tornado damage in Michoud
-
Man who saw possible tornado in N.O. East talks about experience
-
NASA suffers damage from EF-2 tornado
More Stories
-
After nearly 30 days of emotional limbo, DNA testing…Feb. 9, 2017, 8:11 a.m.
-
Tornado Relief: How you can helpFeb. 7, 2017, 4:31 p.m.
-
The high-tech tricks kids use to cheat in schoolFeb. 6, 2017, 1:34 p.m.