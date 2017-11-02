Bizcast: Are you afraid a robot could take your job?
Did you ever think you could get fired and be replaced at work with a robot? Biz New Orleans' Leslie Snadowsky has the results of a recent survey that reveals how scared American workers are when it comes to automation.
WWLTV 12:56 PM. CDT November 02, 2017
