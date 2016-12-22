Bizcast: Charitable giving & tax deductions
Many of us enjoy the holidays because it's usually a time we set aside to focus on giving to others and our favorite charities.Leslie Snadowsky, video blogger with Biz New Orleans, is here to share some tips on how to make a charitable contribution and h
WWL 10:26 AM. CST December 22, 2016
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community reeling after teen dies in bayou crash
-
Family clings to hope after motorcycle crash
-
Christmas and crawfish?
-
Mass eviction taking place at Mid-City apartment complex
-
Low-income housing evictions could be a sign of things to come
-
Teen dies after car overturns into bayou
-
Kidnapping in New Orleans East
-
Father speaks out after daughter molested
-
Workers at rescue shelter upset after donations stolen
-
Doctor gives advice for winter sniffles
More Stories
-
Police: Substitute teacher arrested for sex with teensDec 22, 2016, 3:03 p.m.
-
Man ID'ed in N.O. East kidnapping, armed robberyDec 22, 2016, 3:22 p.m.
-
NOPD: Detective arrested for DUI while on duty in…Dec 22, 2016, 1:59 p.m.