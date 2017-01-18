Bizcast: In the market for a new car in 2017?

According to Autodata Corp., a record 17.55 million cars were sold in the U.S. last year. Leslie Snadowsky, video blogger with Biz New Orleans, tells us if this car buying trend will be gaining mileage for another record year.

WWL 11:33 PM. CST January 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories