Bizcast: Program could help eliminate student loan debt
About 44 million people in the country are dealing with paying back education loans. Biz New Orleans' Leslie Snadowsky talks about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that could help borrowers get rid of their student debt obligation in just 10 ye
WWLTV 8:55 AM. CDT July 06, 2017
