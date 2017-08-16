Bizcast: Shrinking your credit card debt
Young adults can have lots of expenses and they probably are not starting out earning big salaries. BizNewOrleans.com's Leslie Snadowsky says many can fall into deep credit card debt. She has advice to pay off your balances & shrink your debt.
WWLTV 11:36 PM. CDT August 16, 2017
