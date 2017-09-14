Bizcast: Tips for the end of your car lease

If you're leasing a car, it could be stressful trying to manage the end of the lease term, wondering if you'll be charged for dings, stains, scratches & extra miles. Biz New Orleans' Leslie Snadowsky has tips on how to turn in your car without extra costs.

WWLTV 10:46 AM. CDT September 14, 2017

