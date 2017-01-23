Sierra Nevada issues recalls, says glass shards could be in bottles

Photo courtesy Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

MILLS RIVER, N.C. – Sierra Nevada Brewery issued a recall Sunday, saying some bottles may have glass shards in them.

The recall affects several states, including Louisiana.

According to a release, quality inspections at a North Caroline brewery detected a small number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation, and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle.

The company said they believe the flaw only affects 1 in every 10,000 bottles packaged from Dec. 5. 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017, but out of caution, a recall was issued.



Sierra Nevada also added at the present time they have not received any customer complaints about the glass issue.

