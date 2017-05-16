Doctor's pick: $22 bargain beats back pain!

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today a bargain to protect your back and wallet. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd have back pain beginning at 33 years of age but I am just like many people in our community and I reached out for a solution.







Click the play button to hear from a doctor testing today's solution.

This solution is also helping our Intern Kody who was hit by a drunk driver in a recent collision (and thank goodness he's okay).

For today's saving solution, I interviewed a chiropractor, physical trainer, fitness instructor, lifestyle expert and TV's Dr. Derek for help. One product was unanimously approved and tested the best across the board. Many of us sit 40 hours per week and that doesn't count that time in the car or at home in front of the TV. The BMP product I just finished testing does the following:



- Transforms any office chair, car or plane seat to a back-improving solution

- Supports the spine and improves your posture

- Strengthens the core, actually helping you achieve better abs



- Lifetime warranty and performed significantly better than overseas knock-offs

- Lowest recorded price today.



$28 Off BMP Lumbar Back Support Cushion Set + Lifetime Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $21.99



- Relieves compression and stress to the hip bone and tail bone

