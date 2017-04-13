Go hands-free in your car for under $10

CLEVELAND, OH - Just in time for the holiday, your key to hands-free calling and streaming in your vehicle is a reality for under $10. In my continued quest to save you as much cash as possible, today's deals rock!



With law enforcement cracking down on distracted driving this holiday weekend (and not to mention that it's extremely unsafe), two little gadgets can go a long way.



The Vantrue vehicle mounts are the top-rated and most stable mounts available, pairing with virtually any smartphone size. If you use your smartphone as a GPS system or to stream music in your vehicle, these deals are even more worthwhile.



Features Include:



- Full 180 - 360 degree rotation

- Snuggly fits to securely hold any smartphone size

- Extremely sturdy and durable

- Easy smartphone access

- Works with any case already on your smartphone

- Protects your phone while you drive

- Prevents scratches and drops on rough terrain or bumpy roads



Both deals below ship free with Prime. Not a Prime Member? Use this free trial to dodge shipping fees.



50% Off Vantrue Vehicle Mount Suction System

List Price: $19.99

Sale Price: $12.99

Promo Price: $9.99



50% Off Vantrue Off Smartphone CD Mounts

List Price: $19.50

Sale Price: $12.50

Promo Price: $8.50



