Can these wireless headphones help save your marriage?

CLEVELAND, OH - The days of waking up a significant other while you watch TV are over! In my continued quest to save you time and money, this CES 2017 product is a winner for your wallet (or marriage).



Think about how many times you've tried to watch a movie or the game and not disturb the person in bed beside you or a child in the next room. Transferring your TV audio to a pair of headphones is not a simple process.



That all changes today with two pairs of headphones that connect to your TV, streaming wirelessly from up to 30 feet away.



I tested the GOgroove BlueVibe TV headsets at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas and was blown away by how easily both pairs of headphones stream from any TV, gaming system or stereo. It's also the best bargain in the country today.



1. Simply plug the included transmitter into the back of your TV or any other device (connection cable provided)

2. Following a 30 second installation, you have two headphones wirelessly synced with your TV or device.

3. Sit back and enjoy 11 hours of wireless streaming

4. When you're done an included charger re-charges both headphones simultaneously in 2.5 hours

The system which I tested performed better than anything on the market. It's ideal for families, the elderly and those hard of hearing. The price drop I hunted down essentially gets you two pairs of headphones for the price of one.



$60 Off TWO Pairs Of BlueVibe Wireless TV Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $134.99

Now: $74.99

**Includes 3 Year Warranty!



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase.

