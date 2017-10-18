This $37 portable generator is storm-ready

CLEVELAND, OH - Good deals don't get any more durable than this! Ready for the next storm, blackout or a great way to power all of your tech on the go, today I bring power to the people.



Personal generators and power banks have increased in popularity following the tragic hurricanes of the past month. I've had a chance to test countless contraptions and variations that all promise to keep the power flowing in an emergency situation.



I have yet to find a personal portable generator as well-rated and as durable as the FKANT. After pouring water over it and repeatedly smashing it against concrete inside a Google Test studio, this deal today is my favorite.



Click the play button to see the power of this charger system in action. Features include:



- Lightweight emergency battery generator system can power two devices simultaneously

- Will power and charge virtually any device via USB

- Can give a tablet, iPhone or Android an additional 13 hours of battery life or longer

- Personal generator can be charged via any wall outlet or through direct sunlight!

- Solar panels keep power bank charged while it's charging other devices

- Bright LED emergency flashlight built-in

- SOS mode emergency alert lighting system built in

- Waterproof, submersible and storm ready

- Extremely durable and ideal for hiking or hunting

- Can easily fit in a backpack or purse

- Smart charge system provides overcharge and overheating protection

- Top-rated and lowest-recorded price today



54% Off Top-Rated Personal Generator & Power Bank w/Solar Panel + Free Shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $36.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

