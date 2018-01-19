Top 5 Valentine's Day gifts under $50

CLEVELAND, OH - Valentine's Day is now one of the most biggest retail holidays of the year. You or your sweetheart will spend as much as $130 on average for the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.



The problem is that so much of that money will be spent on gifts that are over-priced or products that won't be well-received. In my quest to save you cash as possible, and after reviews from countless focus groups, we finally have a list of the five most requested Valentine's Day gifts along with some great deals.



What does he or she really want? Click the play button to see the top requests in our community.



#5 Gourmet Valentine's Day Chocolate! What our focus group said: "Get the best or something really delicious, not a quick pick up from a pharmacy. Put some thought into it!" Top chocolate deal:



$20 Off 5 Top Organic Free Trade Chocolate Bar Gift Set + Free Delivery

Was: $49.99

Beginning Friday evening: $29.99 Come back to this story Friday nightt for a link to this deal!



#4 Valentine's Day Flowers. My suggestion: prices online right now are high and inflated. You can pay up to $40 in service and delivery fees with a national chain. Shop local, visit your local grocery store and whenever possible, don't fall for all those "60% off deals you will see online."



#3 Tech and Smartphone Accessories are popular with both men and women this Valentine's Day 2018. Of all the headphones on the market, one of the top-rated waterproof and lifeproof headphones are back at Black Friday pricing in honor of Valentine's Day.



$130 Off Top Rated Lifeproof Waterproof Treblab HD Bluetooth Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $39.99



#2 Spa Savings, Beauty Bargains & Gift Sets. This category is unbelievably popular with women. Results from our focus group were so close, this almost made the #1 category this year. The infomercial favorite and doctor-recommended Pur-Well beauty line is at its lowest recorded price right now:



Up To 45% Off Pur-Well Anti-Aging Beauty Products + Free Shipping

**Gifts sets and prices as low as $34.99 no in effect



#1 Something Meaningful! While this thought was articulated in many different ways from both men and women, something as simple as a nice dinner out or home-cooked romantic meal for two resonated with both men and women. If you're on a very limited budget, one gift that goes a long way is a magazine subscription - a gift that lasts all year long.



Top Deal: Amazon is offering up to 80% off magazine subscriptions with prices as low as $5 / year!



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

