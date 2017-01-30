Valentine's Day tastiest deal has bacon!

CLEVELAND, OH - Sometimes love is better with bacon. Happy almost Valentine's Day 2017! In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, say hello to a deal guaranteed to sell out in record time.



"This is the best chocolate in the world and I can't believe Matt found it at this price" ... not a bad quote to begin an article with from TV's Chef Binks.



So how good are Vosges? After recently visiting their stores in Las Vegas, Chicago and NYC, I have seen the lines out the door. One of the large size bars on Amazon sells for $11 (at the time this article was written) plus shipping fees if you don't have prime. Today, you can get $50 worth of this delicious chocolate for under $35 with free shipping for all.



$15 Off Vosges 5 Large Bar Exotic Chocolate Pack + Free Delivery

Was: $50.00

Now: $34.99

Collection Includes (descriptions not written by me):

Mo's Dark Bacon Exotic Chocolate Bar:

Hickory smoked bacon is cooked in small batches before hand-chopped into fine nibbles. Then, it joins alderwood smoked sea salt, which exudes a campfire aroma and perfectly offsets the sweetness of the chocolate. The two are then encased in beautifully rich 62% dark chocolate

Black Salt Caramel Exotic Chocolate Bar:

70% cacao dark chocolate surrounds a molten, Black Hawaiian sea salt-spiked, soft burnt-sugar caramel center.

Barcelona Exotic Chocolate Bar:

Deep milk chocolate melts into the mineral and sumptuous taste of Fleur de Sel Grey sea salt and hickory roasted almonds. Reminiscent of Marcona, Spain.

Smoke & Stout Caramel Exotic Chocolate Bar:

Rich, dark Rogue chocolate stout beer and alderwood smoked sea salt are combined with soft, oozing caramel and encased in deep, dark chocolate.

Blood Orange Caramel Chocolate Bar:

70% cacao dark chocolate surrounds the molten, soft caramel center. The sweet blood orange purée juxtaposed to bitter orange liqueur and tart hibiscus will captivate your palate.



