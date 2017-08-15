Millions in Louisiana tax refunds unclaimed; Check if you have unclaimed cash

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Millions of dollars in state income tax refunds will become unclaimed property if taxpayers don’t collect it in the next three weeks, officials say.

According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, 9,500 letters were sent to taxpayers urging them to claim the refunds before they are transferred to the state treasurer’s office. The state says the total amount of unclaimed refunds is $8.6 million.

The letters are dated July 21, 2017.

Taxpayers have until September 6 to claim the refund before it is moved to the Unclaimed Property Division. To do so, residents should submit the required information to the LDR with the accompanying letter.

But if you miss the deadline, do not worry. State officials say the unclaimed property can still be claimed using the state treasurer’s website.

