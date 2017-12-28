Report: Stein Mart to close Uptown location

(Photo: Image via Google Maps)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Stein Mart located on Tchoupitoulas Street will be closing its doors in February, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The retailer, whose Uptown location is at the Riverside Market shopping center, owns three other locations in the metro area, including stores in Kenner, Metairie, and Mandeville.

"We are at the end of our lease term and unfortunately the store was not meeting our expectations," said Linda Tasseff, director of investor relations for the discount retail chain told The Advocate.

The Uptown location has been open since 2008.

The New Orleans Advocate

