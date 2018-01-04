Sears/Kmart to close 100 stores, including one locally

Shoppers line up for the opening of a Kmart store on Thanksgiving night. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- More than 100 Sears and Kmart willing be closing their doors as early as mid-March, including one in Mandeville.

According to a press release from Sears Holdings, the location at 3555 Highway 190 will be closed by early April. The company said liquidation sales would begin as early as January 12.

The company said the closures are part of a plan to figure out the right amount of storefront locations.

"In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," the release said.

The closures include 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores.

© 2018 WWL-TV