Three Powerball tickets sold in SE Louisiana worth tens of thousands

NEW ORLEANS - If you purchased a Powerball ticket in southeast Louisiana, you may want to recheck your numbers. Three tickets sold in our area are now worth tens of thousands of dollars.
According to the Louisiana Lottery Company, two tickets that were sold in New Orleans and Harahan matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. A third ticket sold in Kentwood won $150,000 by matching four out of five numbers, the Powerball and the Power Play.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 02 – 18 – 37 – 39 – 42 PB: 12 PP: 3x
The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:
Discount Zone – 4662 General Degaulle Drive, New Orleans, La. - $50,000
Sav N Time – 6901 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, La. - $50,000
Circle K – 901 Avenue G, Kentwood, La. - $150,000
No ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball Wednesday night. The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Saturday, Jan. 6 for a jackpot of more than $550 million.
