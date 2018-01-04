Three Powerball tickets sold in SE Louisiana worth tens of thousands

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - If you purchased a Powerball ticket in southeast Louisiana, you may want to recheck your numbers. Three tickets sold in our area are now worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Company, two tickets that were sold in New Orleans and Harahan matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. A third ticket sold in Kentwood won $150,000 by matching four out of five numbers, the Powerball and the Power Play.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 02 – 18 – 37 – 39 – 42 PB: 12 PP: 3x

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Discount Zone – 4662 General Degaulle Drive, New Orleans, La. - $50,000

Sav N Time – 6901 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, La. - $50,000

Circle K – 901 Avenue G, Kentwood, La. - $150,000

No ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball Wednesday night. The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Saturday, Jan. 6 for a jackpot of more than $550 million.

Click here for more information or to check your tickets.

© 2018 WWL-TV