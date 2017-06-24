You might have Amazon credits, but you have to act fast

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- You might have credits on Amazon and not even know it.

$400 million is the dollar amount being credited to millions of Americans who bought electronic books from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and Apple between April 1, 2010 and May 21, 2012. The money is part of a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple and five of the country’s largest publishing companies over their role in an alleged e-book price-fixing scheme at the beginning of the decade.

In June 2016, credits were either automatically sent to customers accounts or mailed as a check.

If you do have credit, you'll have to act fast; it expires at midnight Saturday.

