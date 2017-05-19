'No. Next question': Trump on urging Comey to stop probe
President Trump on Thursday flatly denied asking ex-FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and described Democratic talk of possible impeachment as "totally ridiculous."
WUSA 3:57 PM. CDT May 19, 2017
