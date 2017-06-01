1 dead after Jeep flips, catches fire on Westbank exit ramp

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are trying to piece together what caused a fatal crash early Thursday morning under the Westbank Expressway.

Just before 3 a.m., police said a man driving a Jeep Wrangler took the Terry Parkway exit off US 90-B and was traveling in the HOV lane. The Jeep crashed into the concrete side guard rail near the bottom of the ramp, causing the car to flip, police said.

When New Orleans Police arrived at the scene they found the Jeep fully engulfed in flames and lying on its driver's side.

After the fire was extinguished, officers found the body of an unknown man inside the car.



Pending notification of family, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit Investigator Anthony Pontiff at (504) 658-6215.

