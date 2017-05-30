1 missing, 3 rescued from sinking tug boat in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Coast Guard continued searching Tuesday for a missing crew member who was aboard the Crosby Commander which sank early Monday morning.
Around 5 a.m. (May 29), the Coast Guard sector in New Orleans received a report about a tug boat that was taking on water about 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island with four people aboard.
Three crew members were able to get in a life raft before the tug boat sank.
Those in the life raft were rescued by a good Samaritan, the Andi Nicole vessel. They were reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns.
A public information officer with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said Tuesday the search was ongoing but said there were no additional updates. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
