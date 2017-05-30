1 missing, 3 rescued from sinking tug boat in Gulf

Photo: M/V Crosby Commander, Crosby Tugs, LLC.

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Coast Guard continued searching Tuesday for a missing crew member who was aboard the Crosby Commander which sank early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m. (May 29), the Coast Guard sector in New Orleans received a report about a tug boat that was taking on water about 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island with four people aboard.

Three crew members were able to get in a life raft before the tug boat sank.

Those in the life raft were rescued by a good Samaritan, the Andi Nicole vessel. They were reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns.

A public information officer with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said Tuesday the search was ongoing but said there were no additional updates. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The 85-foot vessel was built in 1978 and is owned by Crosby Tugs, LLC in Golden Meadow, La.

