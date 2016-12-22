12 Days of Reveillon | Johnny Sanchez

Short Rib Barbacoa w/ Jalapeno Gremolata & Papas Gratin

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

5 pound boneless short rib

4 onions, roasted/grilled

6 whole roma tomatoes, roasted/grilled

3 heads garlic

½ bottle red wine

3 quarts beef stock

3 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

3 dried chipotles

2 dried ancho chilis

3 dried guajillo chilis

Banana leaf

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

1. Trim off all silver skin on short rib

2. Season liberally with salt and pepper then sear for about 4/5 minutes per side. Pull it off

3. Put onions, tomatoes, and garlic into pan.

4. Glaze pan with half a bottle of red wine, add beef stock, bring to a simmer and put short

ribs back into pan

5. Add thyme, bay leaves, chipotles, anchos, and guajillo chiles

6. Grill banana leaf for 30 seconds, cover pan with grilled banana leaves, put foil on pan

and pop into oven for 2 hours at 325 degrees or until fork tender

7. Take dish out of oven and baste short ribs with braising liquid stock

8. Season again with salt and pepper and put them back on grill, until heated through.

Glaze with just a little bit of reduced juice

Jalapeno Gremolata

1 jalapenos

4 scallions

½ bunch of cilantro

2 cloves garlic

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

½ cup olive oil

Finely chop the cilantro and green onions and add to a mixing bowl. With a microplane or

zester, zest the garlic, jalapeno, lemon and orange into the bowl. Season with salt and pepper

and add the olive oil. Mix well.

Papas Gratin

6 yukon gold potatoes, scalloped

2 cups heavy cream

2T butter

6 cloves of garlic, roasted

1c cotija cheese

2T fresh thyme leaves

2T roasted poblano, diced

2T caramelized onion, diced

2c shredded cheese (quesadilla)

Salt and pepper

Peel the potatoes and slice about ¼ inch thick. In a sauce pot add the cream, butter and

roasted garlic. Let simmer for about 3-4 minutes over medium heat and with a stick blender,

puree the garlic into the cream and butter mix, set aside. In a baking pan, shingle the sliced

potatoes, season with salt and pepper, evenly scatter ⅓ of the diced poblano and onion, top

with ⅓ of the cotija cheese and about 2-3 tablespoons of the cream mixture and some of the

fresh thyme. Repeat 2-3 times until the gratin is about 2-3 inches thick. Top with the shredded

cheese and bake in a 350-degree oven until potatoes are cooked thru and the cheese on top is

slightly browned and bubbly.

Serve the short rib along side of the gratin, glazed with a spoonful of the braising liquid and top

the short rib with about a tablespoon of the jalapeno gremolata and enjoy.

