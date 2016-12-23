12 Days of Reveillon | The Rib Room

Brie Baked Oysters in Lemon Thyme Anglaise

Pre Heat Oven to 400°

In a medium size sauté pan on a medium-high fire, bring to a boil and turn down to a simmer:

* 1 C. Heavy whipping cream

Reduce By ½ then Add:

* ¾ Tsp Fresh Thyme leaves Chopped

* ¾ Tsp Minced Lemon Zest

* 1Tbl Fresh Lemon Juice

* ¼ Tsp Orange Zest

Bring back to a simmer and cook for 1 minute. then Remove from the Fire

In a stainless steel mixing bowl whisk:

* 1 ea. Egg yolk

Slowly add the lemon thyme cream to temper the yolk while constantly whisking. Once all of the cream is added, return the mixture back to the sauté pan and return to the stove on a low fire to warm the mixture for 1 minute.

Add:

* 5 to 6ea Shucked oysters

* Kosher salt

* Fresh ground white pepper

* 1 Tbl Fresh chopped flat leaf parsley

Cook for 1 to 2 minutes on low.

Top the oysters with sliced brie and place in the oven to brown the cheese, roughly 3 to 4 minutes.

Pull the pan from the oven and serve immediately. Serve with a heaping teaspoon of tomato chutney. Recipe to follow.

Tomato Chutney

¼ C EVOO

3 C Diced tomatoes with liquid

1 ea. Diced Fresh Tomatoes

6 oz. Seasoned Rice Vinegar

1/3 C Brown Sugar

½ med Minced Onions

1 ½ Tsp Chopped Garlic

1 sprig Fresh Thyme

1 ea Bay Leaves

½ Tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

t.t. Black Pepper

tt Kosher Salt

1 Tbl Tomato Paste, for consistency

½ Tsp Minced Ginger

1 Tsp Creole Mustard

Method:

Sweat the onions, garlic, and crushed red pepper flakes in the olive oil until the onions are translucent. Add the tomato paste and slowly cook the tomato paste to caramelization.

Deglaze with the vinegar. Next, add the diced tomatoes with liquid, thyme and bay leaf. Be sure to loosen the fond from the bottom of the pan. Add fresh diced tomatoes, ginger, brown sugar and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer, cook until reduced to au sec. Finish with Creole mustard. Adjust seasoning with the Kosher Salt and Black Pepper.

