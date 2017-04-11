MT. HERMON - A pickup truck with an unknown number of suspects pulled up to a neighborhood in the Mt. Hermon area and began spraying bullets into homes and cars, according to Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.



The incident occurred between 3:30 and 4 a.m.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies began receiving calls of shots fired in the Mt. Hermon area. As of 10:45 a.m., Seal reported that 13 homes and 9 vehicles had bullet holes. He said the number could go up.



Seal said it is not known how many people were firing weapons, but the suspects were in a pickup truck and fired a small caliber weapon. At least one homeowner returned fire.

Meanwhile, the public is asked to call Lt. Tom Anderson at (985) 661-2024 if they have information which might lead to identification of the vehicle or shooters.

"It is inconceivable that anyone would be so callous as to fire a weapon into houses and vehicles in this otherwise peaceful rural community while homeowners are asleep in their own beds," said Sheriff Randy Seal. "Our officers will continue to work this case and we hope to eventually identify the shooters and put them in jail where they belong."

