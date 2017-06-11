14-year-old dies in 'terrible' accidental shooting in Northern Louisiana

Police lights.

A Union Parish teen died Thursday after an accidental shooting.

Union Parish Chief Criminal Deputy Bill Webb said the sheriff's office was called to a shooting around 1:13 p.m.

Webb said it appears a 14-year-old boy was in the woods target shooting with an older sibling when he was shot once in the head. Investigators believe a .22-caliber rifle caused the wound.

The victim was transported to Glenwood Regional Medical Center. Medical staff revived the teen, who was transported to Shreveport. He died about 4:04 p.m.

"It just appears to be a terrible accident right now," Webb said.

Webb said the name was not being released pending notification of relatives. The body will be sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

