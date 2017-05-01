17-year-old girl dies in two-car crash in Lacombe

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LACOMBE, La. -- A deadly two-vehicle crash is under investigation after a 17-year-old girl was killed early Monday morning.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Chestnut and N. Pontchartrain streets in Lacombe.

Victoria Schneider, 17, and her sister Olivia Ellis, 23, were riding in a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Jermamie Young.

Deputies said Young failed to stop as he approached the intersection and collided with a Ford pickup truck. The Ford truck flipped and the driver, 55-year-old Steve Williams, was transported to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

Schneider was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Ellis and another passenger in the Ford truck were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. A second passenger in the Ford truck reported no injuries.

Deputies said Young, the driver of the Chevrolet truck, was not injured in the crash and impairment is not suspected.

Young told deputies the brakes on his truck failed and he was unable to stop.

No charges have been filed. Blood samples were obtained and sent to the crime lab for analysis.

