Photo: Dan Swenson, New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after police say they vandalized the pedestal at the former site of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue with graffiti. The New Orleans Advocate identified them as father and son.

Michael Kimball, 57; and Christopher Kimball, 31, of Norco were booked with criminal damage to historic buildings or landmarks by defacing with graffiti.

A New Orleans Advocate staff member Dan Swenson captured images of the graffiti and shared the photos to Twitter around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The words on the defaced pedestal said "Gen. Beauregard CSA."

The NOPD said that Eighth District Commander Nicholas Gernon saw Christopher Kimball spray-painting the monument. A witness then alerted Gernon to the other side of the monument where Michael Kimball was also spray-painting.

The statue was brought down overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The monument is the third of four Confederate monuments slated to be removed in New Orleans.





© 2017 WWL-TV