2 officers shot near downtown St. Louis

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 2:33 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers in a gang unit have been shot in downtown St. Louis, according to police sources.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th and Cass.

The conditions of the officers is currently unknown, but sources say both officers were shot in the leg with an assault rifle. Police said the suspect is at large.

Both officers have been taken to Barnes.

 

The suspect is at large.

