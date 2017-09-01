2 officers shot near downtown St. Louis

St. Louis police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left two officers shot. (Photo: Jacob Long / KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers in a gang unit have been shot in downtown St. Louis, according to police sources.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th and Cass.

PHOTOS | Officer-involved shooting north of downtown

The conditions of the officers is currently unknown, but sources say both officers were shot in the leg with an assault rifle. Police said the suspect is at large.

Both officers have been taken to Barnes.

Two officers were shot at 14th and Cass. They are both stable at the hospital. Suspect is at large. More info to come. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 1, 2017

I've just arrived on scene. Waiting to get update from @SLMPD. Heavy presence near Preservation Square apartments @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/qL9bfhBMLC — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) September 1, 2017

The suspect is at large.

© 2017 KSDK-TV