1,000 without power in Gretna

Over 1,000 homes are without electricity Monday morning in the Gretna area due to a power outage.
Traffic lights along Lafayette/Belle Chasse Highway from the Expressway to Behrman Highway are also out.
Entergy says a serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage and that power will be restored as soon as possible.
