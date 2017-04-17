1,000 without power in Gretna

WWL
Over 1,000 homes are without electricity Monday morning in the Gretna area due to a power outage.

Traffic lights along Lafayette/Belle Chasse Highway from the Expressway to Behrman Highway are also out. 

Entergy says a serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage and that power will be restored as soon as possible. 

