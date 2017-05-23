21-year-old living in ex-girlfriend's attic wanted for stalking, assault

LAROSE, La. -- A 21-year-old man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and was living in the attic is wanted by police for nine felony crimes.

On May 3, Taylor Broussard forced his way into the woman's home and began hitting her with his fists following a verbal argument, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

A juvenile was also home at the time, who deputies said the woman shielded from Broussard while he continued to hit her.

Deputies said Broussard then pulled out a knife and threatened the woman.

Broussard then slashed the bed sheets and cut through the mattress and also damaged several other items in the room.

The woman was able to escape and went to a neighbor's house to call for help, deputies said.

Broussard stole the woman's purse and phone and then stole an SUV and fled the scene.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned Broussard had been staying in the attic, stalking the victim. Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food and plastic bottles filled with urine.

LPSO said they had been called to the residence a few days prior, on April 29, in reference to Broussard entering the house without permission.

After several attempts to contact and locate Broussard following the May 3 incident, deputies have been unsuccessful.

Warrants have been issued for Broussard’s arrest for two counts of stalking, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple criminal damage to property.

Broussard is described as being 6’2” tall and weighing about 160 pounds. His last known address is listed as a residence on South Kibbe Street in Erath.

The stolen vehicle is a dark gray Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number XLG572

Deputies said Broussard lived in Lafayette for a period of time before coming to the Larose area and do not know where he is at this time.

Anyone with information on Broussard's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

