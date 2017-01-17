23 school bus batteries stolen from barn in N.O. East

Line of school buses with Stop signs flashing. (Photo: EdwardShackleford, EdwardShackleford)

School bus pick-ups for students at two Algiers charter schools were delayed Tuesday morning due to a break-in at the First Student bus barn in New Orleans East, school officials say.

Routes 10 for McDonogh No. 32 and 23 and 24 for Algiers Technology Academy reported delays for the picking up of students.

An administrator with Algiers Charter School Association notified WWL-TV of the delays around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with First Schools America said 23 school bus batteries were stolen from the bus barn.

It is unclear how many buses are held in the barn or how many total bus routes were impacted by the theft.

