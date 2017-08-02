3 missing after building explosion, collapse at Minnehaha Academy

A building explosion and collapse has been reported at Minnehaha Academy. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Rescues are underway for victims after a building exploded and collapsed at Minnehaha Academy.

The explosion happened at Minnehaha's Upper School on 3100 West River Parkway in Minneapolis. According to the school, the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak.

Minneapolis fire officials say three people are still unaccounted for and they continue to search the rubble. According to officials, those missing are adults.

Three others were rescued from the school's roof.

They say at this time, it appears the explosion was due to a severed gas line.

WATCH: Bryan Tyner, assistant chief of administration for the Minneapolis Fire Department, briefs the media on the latest.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially reported one person was dead, however they tweeted 20 minutes later that the fatality could not be confirmed. Authorities say at this point, they cannot confirm any fatalities.

According to school officials, all students have been accounted for. There were people in the gymnasium at the time of the explosion, according to authorities.

Residents near the area say they could feel the explosion. Some say their power flickered briefly after the explosion.

An explosion and collapse at Minnehaha Academy killed one. (Photo: KARE)

"It was just a really loud boom," said one resident. "You felt it in your chest."

Authorities are on the scene extinguishing the fire and searching for victims.

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

Fatality not confirmed. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

We have crews at the scene.

Technical Rescue/Structure Fire - 3100 block of W. River Pkwy. School building collapse caused by possible natural gas explosion. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

The school lists multiple summer programs currently in session including woodworking, intermediate band, advanced band and driver's education.

Family members arriving at Minnehaha Academy encouraged to go to the pkwy at 32nd to Metro Transit buses for information. @MinneapolisFire — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 2, 2017

Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statement after being briefed on the incident.

“My office is in continuous contact with the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as emergency personnel respond to this emergency. The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion. I thank the many firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene this morning, and who are working still to ensure the safety of our children, adults, friends, and neighbors.”

Minnehaha Academy (Photo: KARE)

