3 South Carolina girls have gone missing this month

There are now at least three girls--all age 14 or younger--who have gone missing in South Carolina just this month, and law enforcement needs the public's help to find them.

We learned about two of them--Khandence Sharpe and Jamella Houser--just Wednesday. And we've been telling you send the end of last week about Iyana Lowery.

None of the cases are believed to be related, but their families are hoping someone will see something that may spark a clue that could lead investigators to their girls. Here is what we know about their disappearances so far.

Khadence Sharpe, Age 14, Richland County

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says Sharpe was last seen at her home on Monday, May 1. on Loggerhead Road.

Khadence was picked up by an unknown person in a dark colored Toyota Scion TC. Khadence had not been heard from until Wednesday, May 3. A message was sent from her phone to her family which led them to believe that her life is in imminent danger.

Jamella Houser, Age 13, Orangeburg County

Jamella Houser was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Murray Road in Orangeburg.

She is described as a brown-eyed black female standing approximately 5'4" tall and weighing 110 lbs. She has black hair with a back and burgundy weave.

Her family says she suffers from asthma but does not take medication unless she has an attack.

Iyana Lowery, Age 8, Marlboro County

Lowery was first reported missing on May 5. Her mother, Ella Lowery, was found in their Bennettsville home that morning. The girl's brother was located, but so far, police don't know what's happened to Iyana.

A man was arrested in connection with her mother's killing, but so far, officers haven't said if he may know anything about the girl's whereabouts.

How to Help:

If you know anything about these cases, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

