3 workers burned in fire near LSU law center

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A spokeswoman for Louisiana State University says three workers were injured when an "electrical issue" sparked a fire that prompted the evacuation of the university's law school.

LSU spokeswoman Alison Satake says an LSU maintenance worker and two subcontractors were taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Friday morning for treatment of burns. She didn't elaborate on the extent of their injuries or what had happened.

Satake says no students were injured, but the Paul M. Hebert Law Center was evacuated and a road outside the building was closed.

Satake says firefighters also went to the scene. A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman didn't immediately return a call for comment.

