NEW ORLEANS – A 41-year-old man and a young girl were shot by paint balls while they were near the statue of P.T. Beauregard Sunday night, according to the NOPD.

The man was struck in the groin and the young lady was struck in the forearm and shoulder.



Police said the victims suffered minor injuries, were examined by EMS but refused further treatment.



The victims of the attack were apparently struck by paint ball pellets fired from a passing car. Another driver, following closely behind, apparently saw the incident and followed the suspects’ vehicle to the intersection of Duplessis and St. Denis and police responded.



Inside of the suspects’ vehicle, officers found a paintball gun and other items.



The four people arrested and what they were booked on, include:



- Jadon Dawson, 19, booked into Central Lockup on two counts of accessory to simple battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

- A 17-year-old was booked into Central Lockup on two counts each of accessory to simple battery and contributed to the delinquency of a minor.

- A 15-year-old boy who is believed to be the person who fired the paintball was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on two counts of simple battery

- A 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on two counts of accessory to simple battery.

