4 of Louisiana's coolest spots for snowballs

The Crawfish Boss, Baton Rouge

Finding the right snowball stand with a flavor that simultaneously satisfies your sweet tooth and refreshes you can be a daunting task filled with trial and error.

No matter where your spring break travels take you, we’ve come up with a list of places throughout the state where you can count on getting a superb snowy treat.

ISIS Snowcones, Crowley

In 2005, 43-year-old Brandon Broussard opened this stand so his daughter would have a business to inherit when she graduated high school.

Since that time, Isis Broussard, 23, has graduated and now runs the business that makes visitors feel like they’ve stumbled into a tropical getaway.

Between the reggae music playing in the background and the palm trees surrounding the stand, it can be hard to tell the difference.

On top of that, visitors can choose to have their snow cones served in tropical fruit bowls, ranging from watermelon, to pineapple, to coconuts.

PHOTOS | Snowballs of Louisiana

One of the more popular options is the palm bowl, a hollowed-out coconut — filled with the flavor of your choice — which can be frozen and brought back for a half-priced refill.

Some bowl choices add a little lagniappe, like the pineapple bowl. While waiting for their snow cones, customers get the fruit from the hollowed out shell.

Customers travel from around the state to get a taste of these tropical treats.

For more information about Isis snowcones, visit facebook.com/pg/IsisSnowcones.





Hansen’s Sno-Bliz, New Orleans

Hansen’s has been a staple in New Orleans for the past 78 years.

The location is run by Ashley Hansen, the granddaughter of the original owner, Ernest Hansen.

Hansen’s serves more than 40 house-made flavors and makes its own line of syrups, sweetened with cane sugar.

These snowballs are served with round tops and can be customized with just about any flavor or additive you can imagine.

Popular flavors include the Bananas Foster Snowball and the Senior Atomic Snowball, which contains ice, flavored syrup, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberry or pineapple puree, a bit of marshmallow sauce and is topped with a cherry.

This classic snowball stand is known for its snow-like ice, and although you’re almost guaranteed to wait in line for a treat from Hansen’s, you’ll likely spend your time socializing with locals and find it was well worth the wait.

For more information about Hansen’s, visit their website at snobliz.com.

HOW IT'S MADE | Hansen's Atomic Snoball

The Crawfish Boss, Lafayette

Hunter and Parker Lapoint are the pair of brothers who own and operate The Crawfish Boss in Lafayette.

The stand started off as a summertime endeavor that grew to a full-fledged business, currently located off Ambassador Caffery, after 29-year-old Parker was laid off from his oilfield job.

The Crawfish Boss serves both snowballs and crawfish, and popular flavors include the Lotus Strawberry Cheesecake and the Chantilly, a wedding cake flavor with blueberries, strawberries, whipped cream and cheesecake in the middle, which can be customized with other fruits, including blueberry, blackberry, raspberry and banana.

Their simple syrup is made from scratch, and all the fruit is fresh and stored in their walk-in cooler.

The strawberries are sourced from within the state from a family that grows them in Ponchatoula.

The Crawfish Boss also serves boiled shrimp, nachos, hot dogs, Frito pies, soft serve ice cream and floats.

For more information about The Crawfish Boss, visit facebook.com/thecrawfishboss or call 337-837-5700.

SnoMan Snoballs, Baton Rouge

This Baton Rouge snowball stand has three locations because locals just can’t seem to get enough of them.

The business is owned and operated by 29-year-old Jeff Gresse, who opened the stand to provide a consistent snowball experience to the area.

“I was 19 when I moved here from New Orleans, and I noticed there were a lot of snowball stands that would close down if the weather wasn’t nice enough," Gresse said. "I decided to open a stand where you could get a snowball anytime you wanted and have a good experience.”

Come rain or shine, SnoMan Snoballs is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily from Feb. 1 to Oct. 31.

The stand is one of the first in Louisiana to serve Dippin’ Dots filled snowballs, and some of its signature flavors include Snoman’s Cream — which tastes like a petit-four cake — Blueberry Cheesecake, Polar Punch, Wedding Cake and snowballs stuffed with New York-style cheesecake.

The stand prides itself on having extra-soft ice, frozen at super cold temperatures, and house-made simple syrups, which are used as the base for every snowball.

For more information about SnoMan Snoballs, visit facebook.com/snomansnoballs or call 504-654-7819.

© 2017 WWL-TV