5-year-old struck, killed by pickup after stopping at ice cream truck

DENHAM SPRINGS - A young child was struck and killed by a pickup truck after getting a treat at an ice cream truck in Denham Springs Wednesday evening.



The incident occurred in the 200 block of Maryland Street around 5:45 p.m.



According to Denham Springs Police, the child, identified as Malachai Rushing, had just gotten a treat from an ice cream truck and was crossing the street when he ran into the path of a Toyota Tundra.



The driver of the pickup told officers he didn't see the child. A police spokesman said that charges were not expected to be filed. The driver voluntarily submitted to testing.

