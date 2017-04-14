75-year-old man dies from gunshot wound to head, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man who as shot and killed near the 1500 block of N. Prieur Street.

According to NOPD, First District officers were called to the area around 10 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Officers found the man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive or suspect have been identified. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

© 2017 WWL-TV