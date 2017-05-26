An old fence gate slightly ajar, revealing a path towards the sunlight. This gate was found at an old and abandoned school. (Photo: bmo_javx, bmo_javx)

THIBODAUX, La. -- Ten people were arrested in Thibodaux for trespassing at an elementary school to fight.

Nine juveniles and a seventeen-year-old were charged with criminal trespassing for entering a fenced-in area of South Thibodaux Elementary School around 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Police said the group was at nearby Martin Luther King Park when two of the suspects wanted to fight.

The group then went to the elementary school where on the juveniles jumped the fence and opened a gate for the others. School cameras captured two of the ten suspects fighting in the fenced-in area.

One of the Juveniles and the seventeen-year-old are facing additional charges for disturbing the peace by fighting.

