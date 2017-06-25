9-year-old girl missing on Tangipahoa River

Photo: Google Maps

INDEPENDENCE - Several local agencies armed with boats and dive teams are canvassing the Tangipahoa River in search of a 9-year-old Roseland girl who disappeared while playing in the river Sunday afternoon.



The search is centered on the Serenity Sands area, according to Dennis Crocker, the Tangipahoa Parish Fire Administrator. The young girl was last seen around 1:30 p.m.

"We would like to thank everyone for the assistance thus far. We ask that you keep this child, her family and our first responders in your prayers”, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the girl was playing in the water with another child, an 8-year-old girl, when both began having problems.



Miller said a bystander went in the water and was able to rescue the 8-year-old girl.



"It's probably a recovery at this point," Miller told Eyewitness News. "It's a terrible situation. The family is in shock. When people realize how fast the water is moving, please stay out of it.



