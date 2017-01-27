Friends, family and fellow officers attended the funeral of slain Westwego Officer Michael Louviere. (Photo: Paul Murphy)

WESTWEGO, La. - Friends, family and police officers from across the country gathered at the White Dove Fellowship Church in Harvey to pay their respects and say a final goodbye to Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere.

Louviere was murder on Jan. 20.

He was on his way home and stopped to help out at what he thought was an accident at Barataria and Ames Boulevards in Marrero.

Louvier was shot in the back of the head.

His brother, New Orleans Police Officer Barry Blanchard called Michael his hero.





"My brother Michael was one of the most loving, caring people that I knew," Blanchard said. "My brother was a hero, he's my hero."

Louviere's father Randy said his family is comforted by the fact that his son had a deep faith in god and that he made a choice to serve and make a difference first as a Marine, then as a Westwego Police officer.

Louviere's father also revealed that he forgives his son's killer, 32 year old Sylvester Holt.

"Right now, I have no bitterness toward this man and what this man has done," Randy Louviere said. "I have only compassion for his family and what they’re going through right now because they’re hurting just as bad as ours."

Louviere's mother Pam said her son left his family with the tremendous gift of knowing that he lived his life well and he lived it abundantly.

"Yes our hearts are broken beyond description and there will be many dark days ahead, but in our grief we have hope and the knowledge and the comfort from a good, good father, that we will be united with Michael when we step into eternity," Pam Louviere said.

Michael Louviere leaves behind two small children and his wife Ashley who also spoke at the funeral.

"Michael was full of life and such a happy spirit," Ashley Louviere said. "So, I’m not angry or mad about his death, yes, I’m sad and it hurts, but he wouldn’t want me to be mad or angry. He wouldn’t want any of us to be."

Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch revealed that Louviere actually saved a life on the night he lost his own.

He said Louviere performed CPR on a woman and actually got her breathing again before medics arrived on the scene.

His heroism that night earned Louviere the Westwego Police Department's highest honor.

"Michael, we love you, " Chief Munch said. "You will always remain in my heart for the rest of my life."

Louviere's childhood friend Reese D'Aquin said the large gathering at the funeral speaks volumes about the way Louviere lived his life.

"It's just an amazing site to see, that's he made a huge impact on the country and the community here," D'Aquin said. "I'm blessed to know him as a child, He's an American hero."

Louviere graduated at the top of his class at the Kenner Police Academy in 2015. It was also announced that going forward, the most outstanding police academy recruit will receive an award in Louiviere's name.

