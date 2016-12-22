WWL
The Adventures of Peppermint and Chip: Two New Orleans Elves on a Shelf

WWL 6:03 AM. CST December 22, 2016

For the past several years, WWL-TV photographer TJ Pipitone has documented the silly shenanigans of his children's elves on a shelf using his Twitter account, @WWLTVphotos. 

And if you haven't been following along, you should. 

The boy and girl elf duo are not afraid to get a little dirty, and the former North Pole-ians have fully embraced New Orleans culture. Follow their adventures on Twitter or on Instagram.

