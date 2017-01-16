After social media outcry, Biloxi changes Great Americans Day

BILOXI, Ms. - For the first time since 1984, Biloxi Mississippi will call this holiday by its actual name- Martin Luther King Day. After facing nationwide criticism for referring to the day as “Great Americans Day” on Twitter, the Biloxi City Council voted unanimously to get rid of the old title.

Currently Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas celebrate Robert E. Lee Day on Martin Luther King Day.

"We know for one the ideology of those two people completely contradict each other so they cannot coexist,” Councilmember Robert Deming said.

In order to celebrate both, the city changed the name of the holiday more than 30 years ago.

"It had been buried in the codes since 1984,” Deming said. "We fixed this moving forward, we've removed this from the books completely this is completely a Martin Luther King Holiday."

As the parade kicked off, some residents were excited about the name correction.

"I commend the city of Biloxi, I commend the citizens that were here today and we were on one accord to make sure it was right,” resident Eula Croowell said.

Others were frustrated it took this long.

"I find it really sad especially with it being 2017,” resident Betty May said. “This should have been automatic. it's a federal holiday and it's really sad they didn't recognize it."

May also wondered about the motive behind the sudden and late change.

"They were basically put under pressure to do it,” May said. “The social media post it exploded and made national news. If that hadn't happened it'd still be Great American's Day."

Going forward city leaders and residents of Biloxi say they will work to honor the true name and meaning of the holiday.

"He fought so hard for equality, just equal rights,” May said. “We can't forget that we have to make that legacy live on."

