Black Bean Cakes With Pineapple Chutney

Yield: 8 Cakes + Chutney

Portions: 4 -2 Cakes + 2 oz Chutney



Stock- Vegetable, Gluten Free (Cs), 1-5/8 Cup

Chutney-Pineapple, 8 Ounce - Weight

Black Turtle Beans, Dried, 5-5/8 Ounce - Weight

Garlic, Fresh Minced, 3/8 Teaspoon

Onions-Yellow, Fresh Minced, 1-1/4 Ounce - Weight

Peppers-Jalapeno, Fresh

Seeded, Minced, 1-1/4 Teaspoon

Salt, 3/4 Teaspoon

Chili Powder, 3/8 Teaspoon

Cilantro, Fresh Chopped, 3/8 Teaspoon

Cumin, Ground, 3/8 Teaspoon

Lime Juice, Fresh, Pasteurized (Conv), 1-1/4 Teaspoon

Cornmeal, 1-5/8 Ounce - Weight

Canola Oil, 2-3/8 Teaspoon



Preparation

1) NOTE: Use gloves to seed peppers. Pepper juice can burn eyes. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after seeding peppers.

2) Prepare Vegetable Broth and Pineapple Chutney according to recipes.

3) Cook beans in vegetable broth for 2 hours or until tender. CCP-- Minimum internal temperature should be 140 degrees F. or above.

4) NOTE: Add more broth if needed during cooking process. Let stock reduce at the end of cooking. Puree approximately 2/3 of cooked bean mixture. Return to whole beans. Mix well.

5) Using vegetable pan spray (not listed), saute onion, garlic and peppers until just tender. Add chili powder, cilantro, cumin and lime juice. Stir into bean mixture. Mix well. CCP-- Cool quickly (per HACCP) to internal temperature of 40 degrees F. or below for use. Portion into 2 oz patties. CCP-- Hold refrigerated at internal temperature of 40 degrees F. or below until ready to cook.

6) Dust patties with cornmeal, CCP-- Saute in hot oil until lightly browned and minimum internal temperature is 165 degrees F. (for 15 seconds). CCP-- Hold hot (140 degrees F. or above) for service.

7) Shelf Life: If left over, do not reuse.



Gluten Free Vegetable Stock

Yield: 1-5/8 – Cup



Water, 1-5/8 Cup

Bases-Vegetable, Gluten Free, 1/4 Ounce - Weight



Preparation

1) For Service:

2) In a kettle, heat water to a simmer.

3) Whisk in base until fully combined.

4) Simmer for 20 minutes. CCP-- Minimum internal temperature should be 140 degrees F. or above. (for 15 seconds). CCP-- Hold hot (140 degrees F. or above) for service

5) Shelf Life: Use within 24 hours. CCP-- Reheat quickly (per HACCP) to internal temperature of 165 degrees F. (for 15 seconds).

Pineapple Chutney

Yield: 8 – oz



Pineapple Tidbits, Light Syrup, Canned Drained, 6-1/3 Ounce - Weight

Onions-Yellow, Diced 1/4", Fresh, 5/8 Ounce - Weight

Raisins, Seedless, 5/8 Ounce - Weight

Honey, Bulk, 1-1/8 Teaspoon

White Vinegar, 1-1/8 Teaspoon

Ginger Root, Fresh Chopped, 1/4 Teaspoon



Preparation:

1) Combine all ingredients. Mix to evenly coat. CCP-- Hold refrigerated at internal temperature of 40 degrees F. or below for at least 8 hours before service.

2) Shelf Life: Use within 24 to 48 hours.



Vegan Basmati Rice: A Long Grain Rice with a Nutty Aroma

Yield: 1 – ¼ cup

Portions: 4 – 3 oz



Rice-Basmati, Raw, 1-1/2 Cup

Water, 1-1/8 Cup

Salt, Kosher, 1/8 Teaspoon



Preparation:

1) For Service:

2) Combine rice, water and salt. Bring to a boil.

3) Stir in rice. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. CCP-- Minimum internal temperature should be 140 degrees F. or above.

4) Transfer 4 1/2 lbs into each steamtable pan. Fluff with a fork. CCP-- Hold hot (140 degrees F. or above) for service or cool quickly (per HACCP) to internal temperature of 40 degrees F. or below.

5) NOTE: CCP--At this point, rice may be cooled quickly per HACCP to internal temperature of 40 degrees F. or below for use within 24 hours.

6) Alternate Cooking Method:

7) In each 4" half hotel pan, place 2 pounds of rice and 1 3/4 quarts water. Stir to combine.

8) Cover with plastic wrap and foil. Vent with a knife or fork.

9) Place in steamer, and cook for 22 to 25 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. CCP-- Minimum internal temperature should be 140 degrees F. or above.

10) Transfer 4 1/2 lbs into each steamtable pan. Fluff with a fork. CCP-- Hold hot (140 degrees F. or above) for service or cool quickly (per HACCP) to internal temperature of 40 degrees F. or below.

11) NOTE: CCP--At this point, rice may be cooled quickly per HACCP to internal temperature of 40 degrees F. or below for use within 24 hours.

12) Shelf Life: If left over, do not reuse.

Roast Vegetables: Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash, & Mushrooms Roasted to Perfection and Served with Garlic, Balsamic Vinegar, and Basil

Yield: 16 oz.

Portion: 4 4-oz.

Ingredients:

Peppers-Red, Fresh Diced, 1", 4-3/4 Ounce - Weight

Peppers-Green, Fresh Diced, 1", 3-2/3 Ounce - Weight

Onions-Yellow, Fresh Diced, 3/4", 1-7/8 Ounce - Weight

Zucchini-Fresh Sliced 1/2", Cut In Quarters, 2-7/8 Ounce - Weight

Squash-Yellow, Fresh Sliced 1/2", Cut In Quarters 1-7/8 Ounce - Weight

Mushrooms-Fresh Halved Lengthwise, 1-1/2 Ounce - Weight

Basil-Fresh Chiffonade, 1/8 Ounce - Weight

Garlic, Fresh Minced, 2/3 Teaspoon

Balsamic Vinegar, 2-1/8 Teaspoon

Pepper-Black, Ground (Hc), 1/8 Teaspoon

Olive Oil, 2-1/4 Teaspoon



Preparation:

1) Toss prepared vegetables with basil, garlic, balsamic vinegar, kosher salt, black pepper and olive oil.

2) Spread on sheet-pan in a single layer.

3) Roast at 425 degrees F for 10 to 15 minutes, CCP-- Minimum internal temperature of 140 degrees F (for 15 seconds).

4) CCP-- Hold hot at 140 degrees F or above for service or cool quickly (per HACCP) to 40 degrees F or below.

5) SHELF LIFE: Use within 24 to 48 hours, CCP-- Reheat quickly (per HACCP) to 165 degrees F (for 15 seconds).

Food Allergy facts:

· According to the CDC, food allergies among children increased by 50% between 1997-2011.

· 8 foods cause 90% of allergic reactions. These are known as the “top 8” and include milk, wheat, finfish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs and soy.

· Gluten is a food that affects individuals with celiac disease and gluten intolerance. Celiac disease affects 1 in 133 Americans.



Tips for Dealing with Food Allergies at Home

· Read labels and ensure that everyone in the house, friends, and family know how to read labels. Check ingredient labels frequently. Manufacturers may change ingredients with no notification.

· Use separate pots and pans to cook allergen free foods. We use purple equipment: cutting boards, knives, pots and pans.

· Wash hands with warm soapy water before and after eating so they do not transfer allergens to other areas of the house.

· Consider creating special storage areas for allergen-free foods (special shelf or clearly labeled box).

· Limit eating areas to the dining room and kitchen only.

· Assemble an emergency kit that contains medication such as an epinephrine auto-injector and your food allergy care plan created by primary care physician.

· Anaphylaxis - Be familiar with the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis.



Simple Servings

· Simple Servings provides safe food items for students with food allergies, intolerance, and celiac disease.

· It does not use 7 of the top 8 food allergies or gluten.

· We work to prevent cross contact from the time the food enters out kitchen to the time it is on the student’s plate.

· Our staff is trained on food allergies, protocol for preparing allergen-free foods, and how to serve dinners with special dietary needs. They wear an AllerTrain patch so the students can easily identify them.



Resources

· Foodallergy.org (Food Allergy Research and Education) Great resource for anyone with food allergies: schools, universities, students, caregivers, and restaurants.

· Allergic Living (allergicliving.com)

· The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (eatright.org)

(© 2017 WWL)