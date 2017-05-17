Amber Alert issued after boy taken in Jackson, Ms. auto theft

JACKSON, Miss. -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued in Mississippi after a car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot with a child inside.

Authorities are looking for a 2000 silver Toyota Camry taken from Kroger parking lot on Interstate 55. 7-year-old Kingston Frazier was inside. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts. He is about 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

The license plate on the Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel.

A 2000 Toyota Camry is being sought by police. (Photo: JPD)

