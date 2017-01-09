Amtrak service to Atlanta rerouted to buses for several weeks

People taking the Amtrak Crescent between New Orleans and Atlanta will have to take buses for the next few weeks while the train line is closed for track maintenance.

Passengers will ride buses four days a week starting Monday (January 9) and running through Feb. 23.

Amtrak spokesman Thomas Stennis III tells the Picayune Item that track maintenance is scheduled during the early winter between two major New Orleans events - the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras - to avoid disrupting travel plans.

Nine stops in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana will be affected.

Southbound passengers will exit trains in Atlanta Sundays through Wednesdays, while northbound passengers will board trains in Atlanta Monday through Thursdays. Trains will operate over the full route the other three days of the week.

Here is the announcement from Amtrak:

Crescent Trains 19 and 20: Bus Service Provided between Atlanta and New Orleans

Effective on Select Dates Starting January 8 - February 23, 2017

Track work being performed by Norfolk Southern Railway will affect Trains 19 and 20 between New Orleans and Atlanta, on the following dates:

Southbound Train 19: Sunday through Wednesday

January 8 - 11, 2017

January 15 - 18, 2017

January 22 - 25, 2017

January 29 - February 1, 2017

February 5 - 8, 2017

February 12 - 15, 2017

February 19 - 22, 2017

Northbound Train 20: Monday through Thursday

January 9 - 12, 2017

January 16 - 19, 2017

January 23 - 26, 2017

January 30 - February 2, 2017

February 6 - 9, 2017

February 13 - 16, 2017

February 20 - 23, 2017

Southbound Train 19: Service Suspended New Orleans to Atlanta Only

On the dates shown above, Train 19 will terminate in Atlanta. Passengers will be provided bus service from Atlanta to Anniston, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Meridian, Laurel, Hattiesburg, Picayune, Slidell and New Orleans.

On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Train 19 will operate normally, serving all stations on the route.

Northbound Train 20: Service Suspended Atlanta to New Orleans Only

On the dates shown above, Train 20 will originate in Atlanta. Passengers will be provided bus service from New Orleans to Slidell, Picayune, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Meridian, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston and Atlanta.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Train 20 will operate normally, serving all stations on the route.

Reservation and train status information is available on Amtrak.com and at 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245).

