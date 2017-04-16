Animal Adventure Park wants you to help name April's baby!

Courtesy Animal Adventure Park

Animal Adventure Park has finally been able to welcome their newest addition after months of waiting, April's calf. Now they need your help naming the famous baby giraffe.

The zoo will be accepting votes on the calf's name. Each vote will cost $1 each, with a minimum of 5 votes. You can enter and vote as many times as you want. The funds will be split between 3 organizations, including:

Giraffe Conservation Efforts

Ava's Little Heroes

Animal Adventure Park

The voting will last for 10 days.

To vote, visit their website here.

