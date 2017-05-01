RIALTO, CA: Chickens kept by San Bernardino County's Vector Control Program in an area where West Nile Virus has been found, and which are periodically tested for the virus. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2004 Getty Images)

HAHNVILLE, La. -- Mosquito control services have increased in St. Charles Parish after blood samples from chickens in Hahnville tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, the positive results were confirmed on April 25.

Parish officials said spraying and other abatement measures by Mosquito Control Services Inc. have increased in the area.

Residents are urged to wear long clothing and avoid being outside at dawn and dusk to prevent mosquito bites. Parish officials also recommend using insect repellent containing DEET and remind residents to keep yards clear of standing water where mosquitos like to breed.

